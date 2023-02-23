Peterborough Police searching for woman who fled car crash into Castor Hanglands National Nature Reserve

Police have launched a search for a woman who fled the scene of a car crash and went into a Peterborough nature reserve.

Officers have said they are concerned for the welfare of the woman, following the incident on Helpston Road, Ailsworth, which happened at 8.47am today (February 23).

The woman, believed to be the driver of a black Peugeot 207 which crashed into a ditch and landed on its roof, is thought to have left the scene of the crash on foot, and gone into the Castor Hanglands National Nature Reserve.

The scene of the crash

Emergency services are still at the scene of the incident

Anyone who sees the woman, or who has information on her whereabouts is asked to call 999 immediately.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police issued a description of the woman they are trying to find, and said: “We're at the scene of a collision in Helpston Road, Ailsworth, where a black Peugeot 207 has entered a ditch, landing on its roof.

The driver – a woman with long blonde hair, wearing black leggings, a black hoody and a bright pink crop top – has left the car on foot.

"It has been reported she was seen heading into Castor Hanglands National Nature Reserve.