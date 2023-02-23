News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Peterborough Police searching for woman who fled car crash into Castor Hanglands National Nature Reserve

Police say they are concerned for welfare of woman, described as having long blonde hair, wearing black leggings a black hoody and a pink crop top

By Stephen Briggs
40 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 11:10am

Police have launched a search for a woman who fled the scene of a car crash and went into a Peterborough nature reserve.

Officers have said they are concerned for the welfare of the woman, following the incident on Helpston Road, Ailsworth, which happened at 8.47am today (February 23).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The woman, believed to be the driver of a black Peugeot 207 which crashed into a ditch and landed on its roof, is thought to have left the scene of the crash on foot, and gone into the Castor Hanglands National Nature Reserve.

The scene of the crash
Most Popular

Emergency services are still at the scene of the incident

Anyone who sees the woman, or who has information on her whereabouts is asked to call 999 immediately.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police issued a description of the woman they are trying to find, and said: “We're at the scene of a collision in Helpston Road, Ailsworth, where a black Peugeot 207 has entered a ditch, landing on its roof.

The driver – a woman with long blonde hair, wearing black leggings, a black hoody and a bright pink crop top – has left the car on foot.

"It has been reported she was seen heading into Castor Hanglands National Nature Reserve.

“We are concerned for her welfare following the collision, therefore anyone who sees her is asked to call us immediately on 999.”

Peterborough PolicePeterboroughEmergency servicesCambridgeshire Police