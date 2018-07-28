Peterborough play area gets Revamped

Thanks to a grant from the Lottery, Longthorpe Preschool has been able to completely revamp its outdoor area.

The new facilities at the village hall, recently completed by Werrington-based Revamp, will benefit every child including those with additional needs, said supervisor Roswana Bibi.

“Longthorpe Preschool is lucky to have a great support network including the local community, the mums and tots group, parents/carers that attend the setting along with a hard working team who all contribute to the success of the Preschool,” said Roswana. “We will be offering forest school sessions from September and would like to extend a big thank-you to Revamp for completing our project, as without them none of this would have been possible.”