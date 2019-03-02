Peterborough photographers snap up the prizes at spectacular show

Peterborough photographers’ well developed skills were on display at a spectacular exhibition of work in the city.

The Peterborough Photographic Society held their annual display at St John’s Church in the city centre - and an incredible range of images were on show, from wildlife in their natural habitat, to jet skis and aeroplanes. As well as the chance to show off their work, members of the historic society - which is more than 130 years old - were competing for prestigious prizes. Janet Davies ARPS, president of the society, said: “The society was founded in 1887, and since that time we have accumulated a lot of trophies and cups. “At the annual exhibition, we have a special competition where we have a number of categories, for prints and projection images, with a cup for the winners and certificates for runners up and those highly commended and commended.” This year categories included action, landscape, monochrome, natural history, portraits, record, open and panels - and Janet said the standard of entry this year had been as high as ever. She said: “The way technology has advanced, the type of photography people can do has got better - especially with action photography, as we have faster cameras now. “Techniques have evolved as well - I think the standard of photography, especially monochrome photography, has got much better.” This year the winner for prints was Colin Bradshaw, for his monochrome picture ‘Sad Memories.’ The winner for projected images was Peter Malton for his colour picture of Rose Sawfly. But Janet also gave special praise for Ian Haskell, for his series of images in the panel category, titles ‘Woodland Impressions.’ She said: “They are definitely the images we have been asked about the most, and really caught the imagination.”

1. The Peterborough Photographic Society's annual Exhibition Members of the society and their photographs Buy a Photo

2. The Peterborough Photographic Society's annual Exhibition Members of the society and their photographs Midlands JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

3. The Peterborough Photographic Society's annual Exhibition Members of the society and their photographs Midlands JPI Media Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

4. The Peterborough Photographic Society's annual Exhibition Members of the society and their photographs Midlands JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

View more