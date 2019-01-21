Peterborough pet pooch bringing comfort to Sue Ryder hospice patients up for award

Patients living with life-limiting conditions at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice are being brought comfort by a seven-year-old greyhound.

Maggie has been visiting Sue Ryder, schools and care homes up to eight times a fortnight for the last two years with her owner Peter Ellis.

Sue Ryder staff say: “Patients love Maggie’s visits as it takes their mind off their illness and for those who had pets previously she’s a reminder of home.” One patient said: “It’s given me such a lift to spend time with Maggie.”

Maggie and Peter visit the hospice’s inpatient unit every week to walk the wards and spend time with patients and their families.

They also visit people who use the day services every couple of weeks, as well as the Synergy Cafe for people with dementia and their families once a month.

Peter and Maggie received an award for their valued contribution at the hospice’s annual Volunteer Awards Ceremony in 2018.

A Sue Ryder spokeswoman said: “Maggie is very calm and many patients at the hospice appreciate her visits; for those who have or have had pets it is a happy reminder of home.

“She can also help to take their minds off any aches or pains. The children who visit their relatives at the hospice also love spending time with her.”

To vote for Maggie, visit: https://www.yours.co.uk/features/charity/articles/vote-for-your-pets-as-therapy-dog-of-the-year.