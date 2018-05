The paddling pool in Central Park, Peterborough has been closed for the second time this month due to technical problems.

Peterborough City Council said the popular pool had been closed today. Engineers will visit the pool tomorrow in an attempt to fix the problems.

On May 8 the pool was closed for two days due to a problem with the chlorine dosing system.

It is not yet known if the same problem has forced the closure again, or how long the pool will be shut for.