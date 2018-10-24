Peterborough Oktoberfest sees hundreds turn out to enjoy sights, sounds and smells of historic German beer festival

The beer was flowing to the sound of an oompah band Peterborough celebrated its own version of Oktoberfest.

The sights, sounds and smells of the historic German beer festival were brought to the city’s Embankment over the weekend, with thousands of litres of beer poured.

It was the second year the festival has been held, with some punters turning up in lederhosen to join the festivities - which along with the traditional German beer and music, included Bavarian food such as sausages.

Many visitors to the festival sat on long benches, and were encouraged to clap, sing and dance along to the music being played on the main stage.

The two day festival has proved to be a big hit with Peterborough residents, with many of the sessions over the weekend selling out.

Plans are now already underway for next year’s event, with people urged to sign up to register for tickets for the 2019 festival.

Despite its name, the Munich Oktoberfest starts in September every year, with thousands of people travelling to Germany to take part in the 16 day event.

The celebrations were first held more than 200 years ago, and now sees more than seven million litres of beer drunk every year.

Many city’s across the world have now started to hold their own versions of the festival.