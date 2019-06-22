Peterborough nursing home welcomes some new feathered friends

Residents at Park House nursing home in Peterborough have welcomed some brand new feathered friends into the world with the arrival of baby chicks at the home.

Throughout May, the team at the home, on Park Crescent, which provides residential and nursing care, got in touch with ‘Living Eggs’, a company that provides care homes, schools and nurseries with everything they need to hatch their own birds.

The home received a hatching kit and incubator with ten eggs ready to be cared for. Residents were then involved in watching the baby chicks hatch and caring for them as they grew over a week before being returned to their owners.

Home Manager Mungwaluku Mupatu said: “Everyone really enjoyed watching the eggs hatch, then taking care of the baby chicks. It brought huge smiles to the faces of our residents, and a lot of our families took a big interest as well, checking in on them every day.

“We’re always looking for new and interesting activities for our residents, so this was just perfect to bring something unique and engaging into our home.”

Park House is part of the Healthcare Homes Group and provides residential and nursing care for up to 52 people, including those living with dementia.