Peterborough nursery keeps its ‘Good’ Ofsted rating

The Hampton Day Nursery in Hampton Hargate has retained its “Good” rating, receiving a glowing report following its latest Ofsted inspection.

To celebrate this fantastic news the nursery has opened its doors for Enrolment Week this week (June 18-22) with daily stay and play activities between 3pm and 4pm.

Ofsted praised the nursery’s commitment to learning, noting that: “Staff closely observe and monitor children’s learning. They use this information to plan effectively for what children need to learn next.

“Children are motivated to join in activities and demonstrate good social skills.”

Health focus was given a special mention as Ofsted recognised that: “The nursery cook offers children a healthy range of snacks and meals. Staff talk to children about healthy eating, and ensure they receive fresh air and exercise daily.”

Heidi Cassidy, Nursery Manager, said: “It is incredibly rewarding to receive this acknowledgement from Ofsted praising the quality of our care and education; and what better way to celebrate it than to welcome children from the local community to come and join us for some play time.

“We are particularly pleased with the inspector noting our commitment to promoting healthy lifestyle, and have themed the Enrolment Week around the World Cup.

“With special guests including JoJingles, Inspired Martial Arts and Peterborough FC coaches there will be plenty of exercise for all ages.”

You can view the full report on the Ofsted website here https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/inspection-reports/find-inspection-report/provider/CARE/EY221690.

For more details about the nursery and Enrolment Week call the nursery on 01733 566321 or go to www.busybeeschildcare.co.uk