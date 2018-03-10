Peterborough nursery celebrates Festival of Colours

Kiddi Caru’s Day nursery was a riot of colour as the children and staff enjoyed celebrating Holi.

Holi, also widely known as the Festival of Colours, is a Hindu festival that marks the arrival of spring and celebrates love, colour and the triumph of good over evil.

The children replicated the celebrations common in India and Nepal, using paints to create impactful artwork. They also learned about the many legends associated with Holi and why it is such an important festival.

Chia Wallace, Nursery Manager, said: “It’s really important that children understand and appreciate lots of different and diverse cultures. We have children from lots of different countries, and we really enjoy learning about their special days and the traditions that are associated with them.”