Peterborough nurseries collect for food banks

Stars Day Nurseries across Peterborough have joined together to help support families in disadvantaged areas by introducing a food bank collection scheme.

Each Stars setting in Peterborough has put in place a collection scheme for food donations which are being allocated to some of the most disadvantaged families they work with.

Mohammed Younis, of Stars Day Nurseries, said: “Many families have jobs but are unable to provide enough income to pay for food and utilities.

“Being in the childcare sector, Stars recognise the importance of children having regular healthy meals which in turn supports their behaviour, health and concentration levels. This is all part of our ongoing effort to ensure we can continue to support the families and children we work with.

“The staff are passionate about ensuring they support the children to flourish and allow them the opportunity to reach their full potential. I’m extremely proud that they have put this in place, it demonstrates their passion and commitment to the children and the company.

“Only last week, we had a family at one of our settings who had no electric or food. The team rallied together and by the next day they had collected bags of food from the Stars settings, brought food themselves and also managed to raise £50 donation for their electric.

“They could go home proud knowing the child would be fed and warm.”

Stars Day Nurseries have been an integral part of the Peterborough community since they opened in 2003.

Their expansion over the last 15 years has resulted in 10 nursery and preschool early years settings in Peterborough serving over 1000 children and families serving in some of the most disadvantaged areas in the city.