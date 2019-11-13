Peterborough Music Hub: Our cool concert for Christmas

T here’s great excitement here at Peterborough Music Hub right now as final preparations are underway for a screening of The Snowman at New Theatre, Peterborough on Wednesday, December 4.

The animated version of Raymond Briggs’ book was an absolute hit when it appeared for the first time in 1982 and has become a classic Christmas tale for all the family ever since.

What makes next month’s performance even more special is the addition of music from a live orchestra, made up of local professional players alongside members of Peterborough Youth Orchestra – and the wonderful Ken Stimpson Community Choir.

With two daytime performances for schools already sold out, there is a public evening performance for families to enjoy too. The hour-long performance starts at 6.30pm.

Tickets are only £5 each (plus a booking fee), offering great value for a classic film, live orchestra (and a narrator too – in the guise of local actor Jeremy Goldthorp). What a fantastic way to introduce children to live music and what a brilliant start to Christmas.

This really is a festive treat that shouldn’t be missed. For tickets, contact Peterborough’s New Theatre (on Broadway) via peterborough.tickets@selladoorvenues.com or call 01733 852 992.

The Music Hub team is also busy promoting BBC Songs of Praise School Choir of the Year. The 2020 competition is now open for entries and aims to find the best amateur Young Choirs in the UK. All choirs who submit an entry will receive feedback from the shortlisting judges, whether they go through to the televised part of the competition or not. Closing date for entries is Sunday, November 29. Schools can enter online, by email, or by post – visit www.bbc.co.uk for details.

At Stamford’s Barn Hill Methodist Church, on Saturday 16 November, starting at 7.30pm, Stamford Chamber Orchestra perform the ever-popular Mendelssohn Violin Concerto, featuring prize-winning soloist Mathilde Milwidsky. The programme also includes Handel’s legendary Water Music and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 2.

The end of the month (Saturday, November 30, at 7.30pm) sees the arrival of The Jonny Kerry Quartet. An acoustic ensemble inspired by jazz, new musette, tango and classical music, their set features arrangements of well-known music from the American songbook, Édith Piaf, Django Reinhardt, as well as original compositions taking audiences on a journey from New York to Paris.

Visit www.stamfordartscentre.com for further details on this month’s excellent line-up.

Finally, if you’ve still not found time to take lunch at St. John’s on Cathedral Square, then do make the effort this month as the venue’s Jazz Café dates include Diana Nash and Stephen Hession. On November 19 at 1pm, they will present an hour of Songs of Stage and Film. Get along and enjoy!