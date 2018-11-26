Peterborough mum desperate to bring daughter (2) home as she battles leukaemia

Separated from her son and seeing her two-year-old daughter diagnosed with leukaemia, the last fortnight has been nothing short of horrendous for Sherrie Wright.

The 33-year-old from Welland took daughter Alice to A&E at Peterborough City Hospital two weeks ago, only to have her “whole world turned upside down” when her little girl was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia.

Alice was quickly transferred to Addenbrooke’s in Cambridge with Sherrie at her side all the time, meaning she has been unable to return to Peterborough to see her one-year-old son Michael.

And to make an awful situation even worse, mum and daughter cannot go home as their flat has damp and mould problems which could exacerbate Alice’s condition.

Sherrie was trying to get her family out of the flat before Alice’s diagnosis, but with money tight friends and relatives are fundraising to help her move into a new property, while replacing the damp-ruined furniture and providing any equipment Alice will need.

Sherrie, who is staying at Addenbrooke’s with Alice’s dad Ash Hudson, said: “My whole world has turned upside down. I went to Addenbrooke’s with her and we’ve been there ever since.

“I’ve not seen my son since the diagnosis as the doctor said we can’t go back to my flat as it is damp and has mould damage. He is staying with my sister.”

Alice, who was taken to A&E with a rising temperature, has had chemotherapy and platelet transfusions, which she had an allergic reaction to.

Sherrie and Ash have been told if treatment goes well it should last between two and two-and-a-half years.If the family can move out of their flat, then Alice can go to her new home, although she would need to make regular trips to hospital for treatment.

Sherrie added: “Her personality has changed quite a bit. She was always running and on the go, and she was happy and smiling constantly. But now she is sleeping a lot and is a little bit moody. It’s hard seeing the way she is now.

“She is very stubborn and that’s showing through. She has her moments where she is in pain, but she is sleeping.

“She asks where her brother is quite a lot. I miss him a lot. He only took his first steps the day before we came to Addenbrooke’s. Now he is walking constantly. I would like to thank everyone for all the support we’ve had so far. It’s just overwhelming and amazing.”

To donate, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/alices-leukaemia-journey.