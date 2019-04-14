Peterborough MP officially opens new Post Office

Have your say

North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara officially opened the new Post Office at Londis in Matley, Orton Brimbles.

The Post Office will be run by Subramaniam Nithythasan and his family and will be open seven days a week for a total of 81.5 hours.

The ribbon cutting

The new Post Office is a big boost for residents in the Ortons after two other branches in the area closed.

Mr Vara said: “I was very pleased to officially open Matley Post Office. Much credit is due to Mr Subramaniam Nithythasan and his family for taking on this new venture in the family-run Londis store.”

Also present were Deputy Mayor of Peterborough Cllr John Fox and city councillors June Stokes and Gavin Elsey.