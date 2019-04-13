Peterborough mosques leader defends sex education talk from controversial psychologist

The leader of a Peterborough mosques association has defended inviting a psychologist under investigation by her professional body to address parents on sex education.

Dr Kate Godfrey-Faussett claimed sex education in the UK was “queering the Muslim community”. The British Psychological Society is investigating her comments and has referred her to a regulator.

Muslim convert Dr Godfrey-Faussett, who claims she is the victim of a “witch hunt,” has campaigned against recent changes to sex and relationship education which will see primary school pupils learn about same-sex couples and parents and lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender identities.

She was invited by the Joint Mosques Council of Peterborough to speak in the city on April 27, but chairman Abdul Choudhuri said that has been postponed due to the “unavailability of a neutral venue” and preparations for Ramadan.

He said Dr Godfrey-Faussett was “innocent until proven guilty” and was invited to inform Muslim parents about the new guidance.

He added: “This is an issue about parental rights in term of relationship education and not being anti any other group. Similarly, we do not believe that it is right to teach sex and relationships education to primary school children as young as five to six years of age.”

The PT was unable to contact Dr Godfrey-Faussett.