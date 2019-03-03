Peterborough mosque worshippers raise thousands of pounds for the starving

Worshippers at the Faizan‐e‐Madina Mosque in Gladstone Street, Millfield, have raised thousands of pounds to help people who are suffering.

Mosque members raised £2,500 for Islamic Help’s appeal in Yemen, where there are shocking levels of malnutrition, and £4,000 for the charity to help people living in Tharparkar in Pakistan, where there is a terrible lack of food, water and medicines.

Mosque chairman Abdul Choudhuri (pictured back row, second from right) said worshippers are always raising money through weekly donations to help people needing emergency relief.

He added: “We raise money where there is a need. Our community is very generous and kind.”