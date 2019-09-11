Peterborough micro pub is Cambridgeshire’s pub of the year

It’s official... Peterborough micro pub The Frothblowers is CAMRA members’ favourite boozer in the whole of Cambridgeshire.

The Werrington hostelry struck a blow for micro pubs everywhere by being named Camra’s Cambridgeshire Pub of the Year - and a good time was had by all when the award was presented to delighted owners Steve Williams and John Lawrence, surrounded by regulars, family and friends.

Hardly surprising, given the duo only opened in a former shop unit in Storrington Way in February 2017 and have already picked up a cluster of awards including the Camra Peterborough Pub of the Year award in January this year... following in the footsteps of city centre micro pub The Bumble Inn, the 2018 winner.

“We had a really good night celebrating,” said Steve. “We organised a bike ride visiting a number of pubs in the afternoon and back to The Frothblowers for the presentation.”

Steve said they felt the award was justification for what they set out to do - serve a selection of great beers and ciders in a friendly, relaxed setting.

“It has been quite a phenomenal couple of years. We got the Camra Gold Award for doing what we are good at - and that put us in the vote by local members for the Peterborough Pub of the Year.

“Winning that was fantastic, and it also put us in the vote for the county award - against all the other local winners.

“I don’t think any Peterborough pub has won that in that last 10 years or more, I think the last winner was The Hand and Heart - so winning that was a very nice feeling.”

Sadly, the hat-trick eluded them, with Frothblowers a runner-up in the East Anglian Pub of the Year vote.

And as for the future?

“We have formed a great community here, a real family type thing, and we will be looking to just keep that going,” said Steve, who said he has some great outings lined up for the “family”.