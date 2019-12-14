Peterborough micro pub donates £400 to help pre-school

Generous drinkers at the Wonky Donkey in Fletton, Peterborough, have seen their charitable donations benefit a second good cause of the year.

Last week owner Andy and Dave Williams presented £400 to St Michael’s Pre-school in Mace Road, Stanground.

The money was raised from collection jars at the Fletton High Street micro pub - including sales of traditional gingerbread and mini-Lego packs.

A grateful Sue Willner from the pre-school said the money would be put to good use.

“We will use it to boost our home learning provision,” she said.

“This donation will help us keep everything up to date.

“We work in partnership with parents and send home packs with puppets and story books for instance - similar things to what we have in the pre-school to complement what we do.”