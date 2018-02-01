Peterborough men who saved life of crash victim say they ‘are not heroes’

Two men who dashed to the aid of a man who was on the brink of bleeding to death have said they are ‘not heroes.’

Dean Taylor and Marcin Goralski, who are both from Peterborough were in the Shepherds Inn on Park Road when a man suffered ‘life changing’ injuries after he was struck by a car which had left the road earlier this month.

Dean and Marcin raced to help, with the victim - a man aged in his 40s - bleeding heavily from his legs.

The East of England Ambulance Service said without the two men’s actions the victim would have died at the scene.

However, the modest men played down their lifesaving roles.

Marcin (39), a dad of three, originally from Poland, said: “We just acted automatically.

“I thought at first it was a terror attack.

“People were screaming and crying. When I saw his legs, I knew we had to act. We had to stop him bleeding, because he might die if we didn’t do something.

“We had some clean towels from the restaurant to try and stop the blood, and we were trying to keep his legs still.

“I’ve never had any first aid training, I run a construction company, but most of what I did I knew from watching TV,

“I don’t think we were heroes - heroes are people who put their lives on the line fighting for their country. We were just doing our duty.

“Its changed my life - afterwards I couldn’t sleep - I just saw him. I want to make the most and enjoy every day now.

“Lots of people just got their phones out to film it. People should not be afraid to help. It is better to try and give some help than none at all. We need more education so people don’t feel scared to give help when they can.”

Dean (37), a dad of three, said: “I work for a company managing licences and was in the Shepherd when I heard a noise. I looked out the window, and when I saw what had happened I dropped everything and ran outside.

“The was a gentleman on the floor. His legs were not in a good state. Another gentleman (Marcin) ran after me to help.

“We both took off our belts and wrapped them round his legs. He was still awake and conscious.

“I kept talking to him - he was trying to fall asleep. I was just asking him his name, his date of birth, and trying to calm him down. He was panicking. There was a lot of blood.

“I have a bit of first aid training from when I was a doorman, but I was just acting on instinct.”