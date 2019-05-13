Peterborough men learn to sing for Prostate Cancer UK charity event

Men United in Song, a charity event supporting Prostate Cancer UK organised by the city’s award-winning Peterborough Male Voice Choir, took over the city’s Cresset theatre on Saturday.

Specially recruited for the project, the Men United in Song choir was made up over 60 men from a 30-mile radius – most of them with absolutely no previous singing experience – who rehearsed towards the performance over 10 weeks under the direction of William Prideaux. The men sang a mix of show tunes, ballads and traditional songs including Bring Him Home from Les Miserables, American Trilogy, When the Saints Go Marching In and Cwm Rhondda, to a very appreciative audience, receiving a standing ovation for their efforts! Peterborough Male Voice Choir performed highlights from their repertoire and there was a guest appearance from Peterborough Boys’ Choir who performed Tears In Heaven and Path to the Moon. Will Prideaux, director of the project, says “It’s been an absolute pleasure to work with such a dedicated bunch of blokes, they’ve all stepped up to the challenge and we’re really impressed with everything they’ve been able to achieve in just a few short weeks! They did a cracking job on Saturday night, many congratulations to everyone involved!”

