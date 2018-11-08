Peterborough man’s heroic efforts to help man on fire

A Peterborough man who dashed to save a man who was on fire in a city street has spoken of his shock.

Shazad Ali (33) dashed to help the man after spotting him ‘engulfed in flames’ in Wellington Street this morning.

Shazad Ali

The man has now been taken to hospital after suffering ‘serious injuries’ in the incident.

Mr Ali said: “I was in my car at the corner of Wellington Street and Star Road, when I saw the man, about 50 metres away. He was covered in flames, head to toe.

“The man was walking across the street. A car drove past, but didn’t stop, as they were obviously so shocked.

“I quickly started the car and got to him as fast as I could. He had his back to me but he was engulfed in flames.

“I could see the blisters on his skin - I knew I had to help him.

“I was worried about what had started the fire, and I didn’t want to cause more pain - but I knew I had to do something.

“I took my jacket off, and started patting the fire out. It only took about 10-15 seconds, and it worked.

“A lady came to help me, and we got him to lie down on the ground. He was not shouting or screaming, but he was awake. The lady was talking to him, trying to keep him calm.

“We covered him up to protect him from the elements. Passers by called the emergency services.”

The man was taken to Peterborough City Hospital by ambulance, where police said he had suffered serious injuries.

Mr Ali said he was shocked by what had happened, and he was hoping to go and see the man in hospital to find how he was recovering.

More: Man on fire seriously injured in Peterborough street