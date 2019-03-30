Peterborough man helps raise £23k for charity after organising 100 football matches

A former local footballer in Peterborough is nursing sore muscles this week after putting on his 100th charity match - a five hour epic featuring more than 100 players.

Marco Sementa (39) from Hampton Vale began fundraising for MacMillan Cancer Support, the favourite charity of his mum Shayne, after she passed away, and has now raised £23,100 which has been distributed to a number of good causes.

Marco (second from left) with Michelle Hutchinson from Macmillan, Carole Hughes from Anna's Hope and Paul Gibbons from Dementia UK EMN-190325-154406009

His latest match was held on Sunday at the home of Yaxley FC.

It featured players ranging from 17 to 71 years old, with brothers, fathers and sons and boyfriends and girlfriends all getting involved.

Marco said: “After the initial plan of a handful of games and a £500 target in memory of my mum’s passing it has turned into something a lot bigger. Initially I borrowed odd kits which my wife Amy and I washed, but getting sponsorship was difficult.

“I want to thank everyone who has helped, support, donated and basically been involved at all with my charity work.”

Marco’s dedication even saw him nominated for a Pride of Britain Award.

Marco wanted to thank Amy, his family and friends, all the players and referees, Yaxley FC, photographers, kit provider and sponsor Maccasports, and all other sponsors or supporters, with a special mention to Carl Rumble.