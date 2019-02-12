Peterborough man arrested after cannabis discovered by firefighters tackling industrial unit blaze

Cannabis was discovered by firefighters tackling a blaze at an industrial unit in Peterborough, leading to a man being arrested.

The 33-year-old from Peterborough was arrested by police in Mancetter Square, Werrington, yesterday afternoon on suspicion of producing a controlled drug and abstracting electricity.

Police at the industrial unit in Mancetter Square. Photo: Terry Harris

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire police said: “We were called at 3.38pm yesterday by the fire and rescue service with reports of cannabis being found on an industrial estate in Mancetter Square.

“Officers attended the scene where they found six cannabis plants and two bags of the drug.

“A 33-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of producing a controlled drug and abstracting electricity. He has been released under investigation.”

Firefighters were called to Mancetter Square at 2.22pm yesterday. They arrived to find smoke coming from the first floor of an industrial unit.

The fire was started accidentally, a fire service spokeswoman said.

There have been no reports of injuries.

