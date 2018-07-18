Peterborough magicians pull new leader out the hat

Have your say

The Peterborough Society of Magicians has a new leader.

Ricky Locke, who is a member of The Magic Circle, was installed as the magician to take the society forward for the next two years at its recent AGM.

Outgoing president John Learoyd was delighted for his successor and wished him all the best.

The society meets on the third Tuesday of every month at Millfield Community Centre, Lincoln Road, with a 7.30pm start.

The membership is regularly seen at charity events raising monies for good causes as well as corporate functions.

For further information visit: www.psmagicians.org.uk.

The full committee elected is:

President - Ricky Locke

President Elect - Zak Warner

Secretary - Joel Clyne

Treasuer - Ian Corke

Committee members - Keith Downs, Robert Windle, John Learoyd.