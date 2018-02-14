Peterborough lovebirds celebrate 76th Valentine’s Day together with fish and chips

Love is still in the air for one romantic Peterborough pair of lovebirds who are celebrating their 76th Valentine’s Day together today.

Les and Doris Blackbird met in 1940 when they were aged just 18.

Nearly eight decades on the couple are marking their 76th Valentine’s Day together with help from the Barchester Healthcare’s Longueville Court care home, in Orton Longueville where they live.

They marked the special day this week with a romantic meal of their favourite Fish and Chip dinner.

Doris and Les met in the Summer of 1940 whilst holidaying with their parents in Scarborough when they were just 18 years old. They married in August 1944.

The couple said the secret to their long and loving marriage is the fact that they are complete opposites - and opposites attract.

They have two children, six grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Romantic Les said: “I used to buy Doris flowers every week from the same shop, we enjoyed going on holiday together when the children had grown up and it is important to spend as much time together as possible.”

Jessica Porter, Head of Activities at the care home who organised the special day said; “We wanted to do something special for them and today has shown us that you are never to old for love, Doris told us it had been a lovely day and brought back lovely memories of her holidaying in Scarborough and having Fish and chips in the car.”