Peterborough Lions’ quiz raises £3,900 for President’s Project

Have your say

Peterborough Lions Club have raised £3,924 so far for their President’s Project, through the organisation of the Lions Quiz.

The Mayor of Peterborough, Councillor John Fox, drew the winning entry at the Heron pub, in Stanground.

Around 9,000 quiz sheets were sold overall and 1,100 were returned for marking. However, only 38 were absolutely correct, including spelling.

Ten winners were drawn at the Lions Club’s February business meeting.

This year, the funds from the President’s Project will provide Peterborough City Hospital with a quiet room and carer’s centre, where patients and family can spend time together.

The quiz was co-ordinated by Lions Club member Carol Rogers, who confirmed that they expected more money to be coming in over the next few weeks.

This was the 28th charity quiz that Peterborough Lions Club have organised and they will be promoting another quiz in September 2018.