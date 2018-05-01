Peterborough legal company merges with historic rival to create a £12 million plus business

Have your say

A leading law firm in Peterborough has merged with a London rival to create a £12 million turnover business.

Greenwoods Solicitors LLP, based in City Road, has merged with London-based GRM Law to become Greenwoods GRM LLP.

The new business will have 25 partners and 85 lawyers working across offices in Peterborough, Cambridge and London.

The newly created company offers international specialisms covering South Korea, Italy and Germany and its combined turnover of £12 million plus will propel it into the Top 200 law firms.

Jane Laidler, senior partner at Greenwoods GRM, said: "Greenwoods GRM brings together a long-standing London firm with an East Anglian regional powerhouse.

"The merger reinforces our ability to meet the needs of regional, City, national and international clients with friendly professionalism and exceptional lawyers.

"This is combined with a ’think local, act global’ approach to international work, founded on strong links with the expatriate business communities operating in London and across the UK.”

Greenwoods is largely a corporate law firm, with a team of 60 lawyers serving a portfolio of regional, national and international clients from its Peterborough base and offices in Cambridge and London.

GRM Law has a history that reaches back more than 230 years and has expanding finance and investment funds team alongside its corporate, private client and international practices.

Robert Dillarstone, managing partner of Greenwoods GRM, said: "The combining of Greenwoods and GRM Law is a merger of two firms from a position of strength and with shared ambition, values and ethos.

“We offer lawyers who work with us high-quality, interesting work, along with a real focus on work/life balance.

"This is an aspect of our shared culture we intend to maintain, nurture and build on.

"As a result, we attract and retain exceptional lawyers, enabling us to deliver high-quality, agile and responsive legal services to our clients.”