Peterborough Kashmir community ‘saddened and shocked’ after deadly earthquake

Peterborough’s Kashmir community is in mourning after a deadly earthquake left dozens dead.

At least 25 people have been killed and more than 300 injured after the magnitude 5.8 earthquake.

Devastation caused by the earthquake in Kashmir

The quake’s epicentre was close to the city of Mirpur, in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Thousands of residents living in Peterborough originate from Kashmir and have family living there.

Describing the sadness among the community, Cllr Ansar Ali, member for North ward on Peterborough City Council, said: “Peterborough has around 18,000 people who originate from Mirpur, Azad Kashmir. They are mostly affected by this terrible tragedy.

“There is extensive damage to property, infrastructure and, sadly, numerous lives lost.

“Prayers are being offered and the community is extremely saddened and shocked.”