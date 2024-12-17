Peterborough Jobcentre underlines push to help unemployed 50 plus people into work

Figures show increase in claimants

​Jobcentre staff in Peterborough are continuing their push to help more people aged 50 and above back into the workplace.

​Officials say they are more focused than ever on helping those unemployed people aged 50 plus and claiming Universal Credit to find alternative work.

Stephen Lankester, District Operations Leader for the Department of Work and Pensions, said we are running more group sessions and individual coaching sessions.

He said: “Helping the over 50s is very much still a focus for our Jobcentre staff.

“Gone are the days when people came into the Jobcentre just to sign on. Our work coaches will tailor their help to suit the needs of each individual.

”Our work coaches are looking to help everyone, helping to make sure their CVs are up to date and checking on what kind of work they would like to do.

"We are also running lots of events to help people find jobs.

"We continue to run in-house 50+ information sessions that focus on topics such as job seeking, interviewing, pension planning, budgeting, self-confidence, healthy living and menopause.”

His comments come as new figures show that the number of people aged 50 and above claiming Universal Credit in Peterborough rose by 22 per cent over the last 12 months.

The data shows that last month there were 1,685 people aged 50s plus claiming Universal Credit – up from 1,380 in the same month the previous year – a rise of 305 claimants.

Mr Lankester said there were still plenty of vacancies available for job seekers.

He said: “As we’d expect this time of year there has been a slight drop as employers have taken on the staff they need for the Christmas period.

"But there are still 601 vacancies in Peterborough on our hwww.gov.uk/find-a-job website and more than 13,000 across the county.

Mr Lankester added: “Looking to the new year we have vacancies in virtually every sector, whether that’s hospitality or health care.

"Going forward we’ll be looking to expand our services to help more people into fulfilling employment.”