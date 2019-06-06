Peterborough in the 1980s - people out in any kind of weather

We are back in the 1980s and back in Peterborough city centre with this week’s photographs from my collection, writes Chris Porsz, the Paramedic Paparazzo.

These were take in the mid-eighties and does anyone know who the girls were that I caught enjoying a McDonald’s burger while sheltering from the rain on the steps of the Guildhall?

Chris Porsz column

Who remembers the Silver Birch trees in the stone planters, and when Starbucks was still a branch of Lloyds Bank?

What about Frederick Morleys and the Army and Navy stores in the background?

Someone else protecting themselves from the weather is the well wrapped-up man on a bench in Bridge Street (second photo) reading Cathedrals of England.

I am guessing he was a tourist.

