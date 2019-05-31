Peterborough in the 1980s - Bridge Street

I have a couple of photographs from the early 1980s for you today - taken very close together, writes columnist Chris Porsz, the Paramedic Paparazzo.

The main image shows a couple of young men crossing Bourges Boulevard from one side of Bridge Street to the other.

Chris Porsz column - pictures from the 1980s

Who remembers the Harris furnishing store on the corner? It was to become the Poundland store which closed recently and is now hidden away, hopefully getting ready for new occupiers.

You can also make out the Magistrates Court and The Lido in the background.

The second photo features a group of ladies outside the Harris store - and if you look closely you will see those same ladies in the main image.