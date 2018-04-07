Peterborough housing association to move into former M&S premises

Peterborough’s largest housing association Cross Keys Homes has started work to transform part of the former M&S store in Bridge Street into a new business premises.

The shop and information hub, when it opens in June, will assist people looking to learn more about the care and support services Cross Keys provides to Peterborough residents as well as upcoming training opportunities, new homes and self-service options for existing residents.

The team will be on hand six days a week to advise people on Cross Keys’ housing and care services.

Chief executive Claire Higgins said: “True independence is built around individuals, so it’s hugely important that we hold a visible place in the city centre that so many of our residents visit on a regular basis so that we can offer them a convenient accessible service.”