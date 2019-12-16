Peterborough house set on fire in early morning arson attack

A house in Peterborough was deliberately set on fire in the early hours of the morning, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service has said.

On Sunday at 2.44am a crew from Stanground was called to Eyescroft in Bretton where they were able to extinguish the flames.

Fire news

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police on 101, or by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report.

Crews from Stanground and Dogsthorpe were also called out on Saturday at 2.54pm to a house fire in Mountsteven Avenue, Walton.

The firefighters on arrival discovered a cooker on fire in the kitchen.

They extinguished the fire before returning to their stations by 5.35pm.

The cause of the fire was accidental, a fire service spokesperson said.