A house fire in Peterborough spread to a neighbouring property.

Three fire crews were called out at 11.45pm yesterday (Thursday) to Chadburn in Paston.

Fire news

Firefighters arrived to find a fire in the roof space of a two storey house that was spreading to another house. They extinguished the fire and had returned to their stations by 2.30am.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the fire was “accidental”.