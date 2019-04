A house fire in Peterborough is being investigated.

The emergency services were called at about 10pm yesterday (Tuesday, April 2) to reports of a fire in Cromwell Road, Peterborough.

Police and fire in Cromwell Road. Photo: Community First

A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said: “Officers attended along with fire crews and the blaze is now out. The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.”

She added that there were no reports of injuries.