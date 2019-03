Police are treating a house and car fire as arson.

Officers were called at 12.30am this morning (Friday, March 15) to Brownlow Road, which is off Dogsthorpe Road.

They were joined by firefighters from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service.

A police spokeswoman said: “The incident is believed to be isolated and is being treated as arson.”

She added that there were no injuries.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.