Peterborough Hotpoint blaze: Residents told to stay indoors as fire to be tackled all night

Residents are being advised to stay indoors and keep their windows closed following the blaze at Hotpoint in Woodston this evening.

Loud explosions went off at the firm’s trailer park in Morley Way with at least 15 trailers seen to be on fire. The explosions are now said to have stopped but a large emergency presence remains at the scene. There are no injuries. Cambridgeshire police said this evening it is advising people to stay indoors and keep windows closed as the emergency services are going to be dealing with this into the night. Temporary road closures have been put in place in Shrewsbury Avenue, Morley Way and Celta Road up to the junction with the A15. The A15 remains open. No information on the cause of the blaze has been given at this time. Photographers David Lowndes and Terry Harris have been at the scene capturing what is happening.

