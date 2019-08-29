Photo from Jaspal Singh

Peterborough Hotpoint blaze: Reader photos as smoke cloud seen across Peterborough

Residents across Peterborough and even outside the city could see smoke filling the air following the blaze at the Hotpoint trailer park in Morley Way, Woodston.

Loud explosions were heard as the blaze was ignited at around 7pm this evening. There are believed to be no injuries but a large emergency presence remains at the scene while police have temporarily closed the surrounding roads. Residents are also being advised to close their windows and not venture outdoors. Hotpoint has yet to comment and no further information on the cause of the blaze has been given at this time. The PT has been inundated with photos from readers who could see the huge cloud of smoke from many different locations. Here are a selection of the photos.

Photo from @EyePeterborough at Crescent Bridge

1. Hotpoint fire in Peterborough

Photo from @snufflemoo in Hampton

2. Hotpoint fire in Peterborough

Photo from Adam Pallister in Hampton Vale

3. Hotpoint fire in Peterborough

Photo from Ally Hall in Hampton Hargate

4. Hotpoint fire in Peterborough

