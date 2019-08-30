Peterborough Hotpoint blaze: Investigation to be carried out as emergency services praised for efforts

Firefighters will return to Hotpoint this morning to investigate the cause of last night’s blaze (Thursday).

The large fire at the trailer park off Shrewsbury Avenue in Woodston sent shockwaves across Peterborough with explosions being heard and a huge cloud of smoke filling the sky which could be seen from miles away.

The Hotpoint trailer park fire off Shrewsbury Avenue

Fortunately, nobody was injured in the incident and staff are back at work today with the fire being brought under control last night.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said this morning it will be carrying out an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

RELATED: Everything we know about the Peterborough Hotpoint blaze as 40 lorry trailers on fire

Operations to resume at Hotpoint in Peterborough as parent company apologises for disruption

Peterborough Hotpoint blaze: Residents told to stay indoors as fire to be tackled all night

Peterborough Hotpoint blaze: Reader photos as smoke cloud seen across Peterborough

The site is the head office for Whirlpool, Hotpoint’s parent company.

The fire broke out shortly before 7pm with a number of loud explosions being heard.

The fire service said 52 trailers carrying parts of washing machines and fridges caught fire, although Whirlpool said the figure was 30.

Fire, police and ambulance crews were all sent to the scene to deal with the incident; there were more than 55 firefighters who came from five different counties to tackle the blaze.

The Rapid Relief Team also attended the incident to provide refreshments for emergency workers at the scene.

Road closures were temporarily put in place to allow the emergency services to carry out their work, while residents living locally were advised not to go outside or leave their windows open.

Efforts to tackle the blaze continued overnight and firefighters will now return to inspect the scene.

The final fire crew had departed by 1am.

Peterborough’s two MPs have both thanked the emergency services for their efforts in dealing with the incident.

North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara, whose constituency the Whirlpool site is in, tweeted: “Very much hope that reports of no injuries are correct. Full praise to all the emergency services dealing with this fire.”

MP for Peterborough Lisa Forbes also tweeted: “Thankfully, no one Injured. Huge thanks to all of our firefighters on the scene.”

The blaze has become national news and drew the attention of Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott who tweeted: “Our thoughts tonight are with the brave fire crews tackling this terrible blaze in Peterborough. We owe so much to the emergency services.”

The list of fire crews and units which attended

. Whittlesey

. Dogsthorpe

. Stanground

. Yaxley

. March

. Sawtry

. Wisbech

. Spalding

. Huntingdon

. Ramsey

. Papworth

. Gamlingay

. Newmarket

. St Neots

. Fakenham