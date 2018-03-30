Peterborough hotel form signed by Beatles is sold for thousands

A Peterborough hotel directory signed by all four of The Beatles sold for nearly £10,000 at auction.

The 1962 document from The Bull Hotel in Peterborough was filled in by the Beatles ahead of a gig at the Embassy Cinema in the city on December 2.

The item sold for £9,840 last Saturday to a “huge Beatles collector in the UK”, according to Omega Auctions. Of that total, £820 has been requested by the hotel to go to a local charity.

Amusingly, John Lennon wrote on the form there would be 33 people staying in his room, while Paul McCartney went 25 better with 58.