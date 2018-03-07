Peterborough hotel directory signed by Beatles up for auction

A Peterborough hotel directory signed by all four of The Beatles is estimated to sell for £10,000 at auction.

The 1962 document from The Bull Hotel in Peterborough was filled in by the Beatles ahead of a gig in the city.

The document is of particular interest to collectors giving an insight into the band’s sense of humour with John Lennon and Paul McCartney perhaps expecting to bring some friends back to the room.

While Lennon wrote on the form there would 33 people staying in his room, McCartney went 15 better with 58.

George Harrison said there would be two staying in his room while manager Brian Epstein and Ringo Starr wrote just one apiece.

The gig in Peterborough came shortly after the release of the Fab Four’s first major hit Love Me Do.

The group signed into The Bull Hotel in Peterborough on Sunday,December 2, 1962 ahead of their performance later that evening at the Embassy Cinema.

Brian Epstein had managed to get The Beatles onto the bill of Frank Ifield’s two shows on the night at the Embassy.

Unfortunately, however, reports from the time say they were not that well received by the crowds.

The Beatles were the first act on stage. The other acts, who were better received, were Susan Cope, Tommy Wallis and Beryl, The Lana Sisters, The Ted Taylor Four, and Frank Ifield. The compère was Joe Black.

The Beatles had been steadily growing their reputation throughout 1962, particularly in the north of England, and the experience reportedly taught them that not everyone had yet come under their spell.

The experience wasn’t wholly negative, though. The Beatles found The Ted Taylor Four’s pancake stage make-up in a dressing room and were taught how to use it by the group’s leader. It appears McCartney was doing the driving as he was the only one who filled in his car registration on the directory.

Auctioneer Paul Fairweather said: “This was one of their first ventures outside of the North West of England, very early in their history and shortly after the release of their fist single Love Me Do. It is a unique piece of early memorabilia and will have huge appeal with collectors worldwide.”

The directory will go under the hammer in Merseyside as part of Omega Auctions, Beatles Auction on March 24 at the company’s Newton-Le-Willows Auction Room.