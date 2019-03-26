Peterborough hot tub challenge with pizzas, films and cold drinks - this is how you can take part

Have your say

A 24 hour charity hot tub ‘challenge’ with pizza and films is being held in Peterborough, with members of the public invited to take part.

The relay effort requires 16 people in eight different groups to sit in a hot tub, eat pizza and sip cold drinks while watching a film.

Money raised through donations will go to the Mental Health Foundation.

The ‘challenge’ is being run by Peterborough Hot Tubs, which is based in Unit 1, Discovery Business Park, Broadway, Yaxley.

It begins at 10am on Saturday, April 27 from 10am.

Films are chosen by the people helping to raise the money.

Call 0800 689 1039 or visit: https://www.facebook.com/tubpartsonline/.

To donate, visit: https://www.facebook.com/donate/2084150034972373/2423708537661744/.