Terry Lambert and Ted Robinson with their display EMN-190804-093555009

Peterborough hosts National Garden Railway Show

The National Garden Railway Show was held at the East of England Arena and Events Centre (Showground) on Saturday.

The event feature more than 90 stands set up by people from all over the planet, with everything on offer from nuts and bolts to complete train sets, while there was also a grand prize draw. The show was opened this year by Mayor of Peterborough Cllr Chris Ash and Mayoress Doreen Roberts, who attended in the morning.

Mayor of Peterborough Cllr Chris Ash and Nigel Town. EMN-190804-093641009

1. National Garden Railway Show

Alan Finch looking at some of the smaller models. EMN-190804-093531009

Peter Koch-Osborne with one of his models EMN-190804-093606009

Carol East on the Indian Hill Railway EMN-190804-093629009

