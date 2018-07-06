Peterborough homes safely evacuated as fire engulfs roof space

Have your say

Two Peterborough homes were safely evacuated as fire engulfed them this afternoon.

Fire crews, police and ambulance were called shortly after 5pm today, Friday July 6, to Fulbridge Road by Paston Church.

Fire crews survey the aftermath of the fire. Photo: Terry Harris

A semi-detached house fire had spread to a neighbouring property and engulfed both roofs.

The road was closed to allow emergency services to work.

The cause of the fire is as of yet unknown, but a fire commander at the scene told the Peterborough Telegraph that all residents had been safely evacuated from the properties.

The public are asked to avoid the area while crews continue to work.

There is a diversion for motorists via Hall Fields Lane.

