Peterborough homeowner left waiting 18 months for new road to be finished wants law change

A frustrated homeowner whose residential road was not completed for more than 18 months has called for a change in the law.

Andrew Anderson, who lives on a new estate in Coriander Drive, Hampton Vale, is unhappy that developers are currently not legally obliged to complete residential roads to the required standard for adoption by the local authority in a set period of time.

Roads which are adopted by a council are then maintained by it, meaning the residents living there do not have to fork out for its upkeep.

Mr Anderson claims his car has suffered minor wear and tear as a result of waiting for the road to be finished by Morris Homes.

He believes the problem with incomplete roads will become worse in Peterborough with new developments on the way, adding: “It also stands to reason that this issue must be adversely affecting not just Peterborough but thousands upon thousands of residents within new build developments across the UK.

“As such, in my considered opinion, this is nothing short of a national scandal and should be brought to light so as to effect a change in the law.”

A statement released by Morris Homes on Friday, April 6, stated: “The development was completed just over 18 months ago and we would normally expect to finish the roads shortly thereafter.

“Unfortunately, we experienced a number of encroachment issues which unfortunately delayed matters. Once these were resolved an order was placed to complete the works some months ago but the start has been delayed as a result of the recent inclement weather.

“As of today’s date the contractor is mobilised and is due to start on site next Monday. Clearly we apologise for any delays but unfortunately these have been unavoidable.”