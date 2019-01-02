Peterborough homeless man wins appeal after council stops offering him temporary accommodation

A homeless man has successfully appealed the decision by Peterborough City Council to stop offering him temporary accommodation.

Chad Radbourne was left without a place to stay after being evicted by Peterborough City Council due to claims he had “drug paraphernalia” in his room at Elizabeth Court in Park ward.

But a judge at Cambridge County Court has ruled in the 27-year-old’s favour after he appealed the eviction.

The council has now been ordered to pay the costs of the appeal, with the final figure still being assessed.

A council spokesman said it was considering its legal options and cannot comment further at this stage.

Mr Radbourne, who has once again been placed in temporary accommodation by the council, said he has “no hard feelings” towards the authority but will put in a complaint to the ombudsman as he seeks compensation.

He added: “I’m hopeful of secure permanent housing and wish to get back to work. I used to install solar panels at building sites.”

The council decided to evict Mr Radbourne last December after allegedly finding drug paraphernalia in his room during an inspection, although this was strenuously denied by the 27-year-old.

Mr Radbourne, who received legal aid for his appeal, was evicted on June 20.

He said he then spent time sleeping rough at Central Park and Peterborough Station before being put up by friends and family, with the council only recently offering him a new place to stay.

Judge Yelton ruled that the council had not complied with legal requirements to give Mr Radbourne, who has bipolar affective disorder, written notification that it was satisfied the temporary accommodation it offered at Elizabeth Court was suitable for him.

Therefore, the council was incorrect to end its duty to house him when it claimed to have found drug paraphernalia in his room last December.

The court made no determination as to the allegations of whether there was drug paraphernalia at the property.

The council said: “We have a duty to provide temporary accommodation to anyone who presents themselves to us as homeless.

“In keeping with this policy, Mr Radbourne has been provided with temporary accommodation.”