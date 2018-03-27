Peterborough homeless donated fish and chips in memory of colourful rough sleeper Valerie

A Peterborough charity gave 50 of the city’s homeless a delicious dinner after buying them all fish and chips.

Children of Adam bought the meals from Rumbles Fish Bar in Werrington after receiving a donation of £160 from Vic Imbriano, who owns Vic’s Boxing Gym.

Boxing gym owner Vic Imbriano (who paid for 50 meals for the homeless from funds from his latest boxing show) with Waheed Fazal and Atiq Rehman from Children of Adam and Ceyhun Dilek from Rumbles Fish Bar at Werrington EMN-180322-213544009

The money was raised following a boxing show, with Vic wanting to donate the money in memory of colourful rough sleeper Valerie Collins who recently passed away.

Atiq Rehman from Children of Adam (pictured second from right next to Waheed Fazal, who is also a member of the charity) said: “Every Thursday we feed 50 to 60 people at the back of the Brewery Tap. I watched them eat the fish and chips and they loved it. They were so grateful.”

Ceyhun Dilek from Rumbles is on the right of the photo.