Peterborough Guides support for Foodbank

Caring members of the Orton Wistow Guides group visited the Foodbank Warehouse in Peterborough last Thursday.

The youngsters are working towards their County Challenge badge and chose the foodbank as a local cause to support.

Unit Leader Emma Mehmed said: “We collected donations of food and toiletries from Orton Wistow Rainbows and Brownies, made our own donations, and then delivered them to the warehouse.

“We helped to weigh our donations then sort them into categories ready for distribution to the collection points. We enjoyed making a contribution to a very worthy, local charity and are looking forward to going back later in the year.”