Peterborough groups awarded £500k National Lottery funding

Community organisations across Peterborough have been awarded more than £500,000 in National Lottery funding.

The money, raised by National Lottery players for good causes, is being distributed by The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK.

In total, nine community projects across the city are receiving a share. These range from a social club for older people to exercise classes for women. Peterborough isn’t alone in receiving a funding boost – 27 Cambridgeshire projects in total have been awarded almost £1.5 million in National Lottery funding for the past quarter.

One of the projects celebrating is Bretton Seniors Community Association, which has been awarded almost £10,000 to hold its ‘Friday Fish and Chips Get Together’. The funding will be used to run a weekly social club for local older people, where they will enjoy a meal and activities such as bingo.

This will help reduce loneliness and bring people together to socialise and build friendships.

Gladstone Connect will use £1,500 to run exercise and fitness classes for local women in a safe and welcoming space. This will bring people together to socialise and reduce loneliness, as well as improve fitness and tackle health issues such as obesity and diabetes.

Matt Poole, senior head of regional funding for the Midlands at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “National Lottery money continues to change the lives of thousands of people across the UK.

“From community-led projects that reduce loneliness and isolation to those looking at ways of tackling bullying amongst young people, this quarter’s funding has one thing in common – it’s all been awarded to groups with the ideas, knowledge and passion to make the changes they want to see in their local area.

“Thanks to National Lottery players, projects like Bretton Seniors Community Association and Gladstone Connect are investing in what matters most to them and their community.”

To find out more about the fund, visit: www.TNLCommunityFund.org.uk.

Which groups received the funding:

Deafblind U.K. - National Personalised Companionship project for Deafblind People: £314,761

The organisation will use funding to tackle isolation experienced by those living with the dual impairments of deafness and blindness. The project will work across London, Manchester, West Midlands, Yorkshire, Merseyside and East Anglia, working with community groups and training up local volunteers who can connect and engage deafblind people in the hobbies and activities that matter to them.

Queen Katharine Academy - Gypsy Roma Project: £135,000

The school will work alongside Roma children and their families to improve quality of life, raise aspiration and opportunity and encourage local integration and belonging.

It will use the funding to provide educational workshops for EAL (English as an Additional Language)/Roma students including arts, careers and aspirations and community cohesion and culture.

The funding will be used to create of a new role of EAL/Roma community education connector to be the link between families and organisations across the region.

Not Over The Hill Club - Social Seniors: £9,990

The organisation will use the funding to run a variety of social and skill based activities for people at risk of social isolation to help bring people together as well as learn skills.

Northborough Parish Council Getting Northborough Fit - £9,974

The project will see the installation of an outdoor gym on the village playing field for all members of the community to use. This will encourage more people to take part in physical activities and encourage a healthier lifestyle. Bretton Seniors Community Association - Friday Fish & Chips Get Together: £9,850

The funding will be used to run a weekly social club for senior residents with a meal and activities. The project will help reduce loneliness and social isolation among older members of the local community. Bretton Community Association - Bretton First Citizen Support Project: £9,850

The project will use funding to set up and deliver a new resident-led support and advice project to help people living in the town manage debt, communicate with their local councils, get help completing paperwork and online forms, IT support, how to find support in cases of hardship and advice on immigration/settling in the town.

John Clare Primary School - Community games: £9,805

The school will use the funding to make improvements to the school grounds and play area to encourage more to use the facilities and run holiday camps.

Nene Valley Tots - Learn & Play Village: £7,500

The organisation will use funding to create an outdoor play area for children at the nursery in the Nene Valley Community Centre, Candy Street, Woodston. The project aims to provide an outdoor space to create new learning opportunities for children.

Gladstone Connect Limited - Women on the Move - £1,500

The organisation at the Allama Iqbal Community Centre in Cromwell Road will use the funding to run new exercise and fitness classes to help people in the area, particularly women, improve lifestyles.