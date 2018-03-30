Peterborough grandfather steps up running charity challenges

A grandfather is stepping up his fundraising this year to support a charity from Peterborough run by a former city GP.

IT worker Del Singh from Eastfield Road is taking part in his ‘QHF Marathon’ challenge which will see the 55-year-old complete a quarter, half and full marathon in 2018.

All money raised will go to HEAL (Health and Education for All) which former Westwood Clinic GP Dr Koneru Prasad has been running for 25 years.

The charity brings hope into the lives of impoverished, orphaned and abandoned children, and even has its own village in India which looks after vulnerable children.

Del, who has previously undertaken several fundraising challenges after losing 10 stone in two years, decided he wanted to support a smaller charity this year, and HEAL was suggested to him after he put out an appeal on Facebook for ideas.

He said: “The furthest I have run so far is the half-marathon which was quite gruelling for a 55-year-old who is not a runner. Some would say I’m pushing the envelope but I want to go a bit further.

“What Dr Prasad has done in India is quite remarkable. If I can contribute and help in any small way that would be wonderful to do.”

To sponsor Del, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/deljit-singh4.