Peterborough girl’s haircut benefits two charities

Six-year-old Lillie Smith, from Peterborough, said goodbye to her long blonde hair on Saturday - and helped two great causes at the same time.

Lillie’s locks will go to the Little Princess Trust, to make wigs for children with cancer - and sponsorship meant she also raised £900 got MacMillan Cancer Trust.

Lillie-Evelyn Smith (6) have a haircut in aid of Little Princess Trust at the Dragon pub, Werrington. She is pictured with mum Becky Smith EMN-190928-181348009

The sponsored haircut took place at The Dragon pub in Werrington during a funday and coffee afternoon for Macmillan, which raised around £350.

It helped push the total raised for the cause, including a sponsored walk, to around £2,000 at the pub.